GES releases SHS placement; first-years to report to school on Feb 20

372,780 candidates, representing 69.24% have also automatically been placed into various schools.

The GES further stated that 165,601 candidates who could not be matched with their school choices will have to do self-placement.

The Director General of the Ghana Education Service, Dr. Eric Nkansah also told the media that first-year students are expected to report to school on February 20 for their admission processes to begin.

“So, from February 20, 2023, students can report to the schools for registration and possible orientation for academic work to commence on February 27, 2023”.

He urged the public not to “fall prey to deceitful persons that may approach them to pay money for placement in SHSs.”

Press Conference on the Release of Computerized School Placements 2023 by GES and TVET Service on Wednesday, February 15, 2023

Good morning members of the press, and colleague Directors and staff herein present. I welcome you all to this joint press briefing by the Ghana Education Service (GES) and the TVET Service. We are profoundly grateful to you for honouring this invitation, even at very short notice. We invited you here to brief you on the Computerized School Placement of candidates that completed in 2022.

The West African Examination Council (WAEC) released the BECE results on January 25, 2023. As has been the norm, the Service took delivery of the results data and began preparing for the Placement.

STATISTICS

Out of the 547,329 registered candidates, 538,399 candidates qualified to be placed. A total of 372,780, representing 69.24 percent (69.24%) of the qualified students, have automatically been placed in one of their choices.

However, 165, 619 qualified candidates representing 30.76 percent, could not be matched with any of their choices. All such students are, therefore, to do Self–Placement to select from available schools.

STEPS TO ACCESS THE PLACEMENT PLATFORM

To access the placement platform, candidates are to follow the steps below:

Obtain a placement pin code from an approved vendor.

After obtaining a pin code, log onto the site www.cssps.gov.gh

Enter the ten-digit index number and add 22 as the year of completion. E.g., 123456789022

Enter the pin code details (serial number and pin)

Click on submit and wait for Placement to show up

Print the form if you have been placed and visit the school to begin the admission process.

SELF-PLACEMENT MODULE

If candidates are not matched with any of their choices from the automatic placement system, they will be redirected to the Self-Placement Portal. From the portal, select a school by providing the information below:

Region

Residential preference

School

Programme of choice

Click on Submit

Print the form and visit the school to begin the admission process

Note: Schools Selected on Self-Placement Portal can be changed as many times as the candidate wishes on the portal until they enroll in a school.

REPORTING DATE

Per the 2023 Academic Calendar, the first-year students are to report to school on February 20, 2023. So, from February 20, 2023, students can report to the schools for registration and possible orientation for academic work to commence on February 27, 2023.

PAYMENT OF MONIES

We strongly caution parents and guardians to be on the alert for unscrupulous individuals who may approach them to pay any amount of money for their wards’ Placement. Such persons are to be immediately reported to the Police or GES.

SCHOOL PROSPECTUS

We are also advising the heads of all the schools to stick to the approved prospectus. On the other hand, we also urge parents to cooperate with the school authorities during and after the admission process.

GRIEVANCE REDRESS MECHANISMS

Solution centres have been set up at all the Regional Education offices. At the National level, the solution centre will be set up at the GNAT Hall, Adabraka.

The GES call centre has been set up with well-trained staff to address your concerns.

The call centre number is 030 2987654

Our social media handles are also available for individuals to report any grievances. Our staff will respond as soon as practicable.

On this note, may I take the opportunity to announce that the 2023 Computerized School Selection and Placement System (CSSPS) for Senior High Schools and Technical and Vocational Education and Training Schools (TVETS) site will be going live any moment from now.