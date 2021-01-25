This has been advertised in the Saturday 23 January 2021's edition of the Daily Graphic and Monday, January 25, 2021's edition of the Ghanaian Times.

The scratch cards for the online application are on sale across the country at designated Ghana Post offices which sell for GH¢100.

The portal for the online application has been activated hence interested persons can log on to www.gafrecruitment.com to apply. The closing date for the online submission is Friday, February 5, 2021.

Ghanaian army

GAF wishes to remind the general public that GAF does not employ middlemen or charge fees for enlistment, it said in a statement.

"The public is, therefore, strongly advised to desist from paying monies to any person(s) who present themselves as agents or middlemen with the promise to help potential applicants join the GAF," it added.

Interested persons are to refer to the dailies and the GAF website for more information regarding the enlistment process.