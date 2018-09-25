Pulse.com.gh logo
‘Ghana can’t just get up and say no to aid’ - Kufour


Ex-President John Agyekum Kufuor believes Ghana has not reached a level where the country can stand without support from international donors.

According to him, to continue developing and driving he economy, Ghana has no choice than to depend on foreign aid.

“It is a matter of phasing. We are in a phase of development. We just do not get up and say no aid,” Kufour remarked.

His comments come following criticisms from certain quarters over government’s decision to sign eight new Co-operation Agreements and Memoranda of Understanding with China.

Former President John Agyekum Kufour

 

Some believe that the government is borrowing too much, which is contrary to its own much-touted “Ghana Beyond Aid” mantra.

However, Kufour believes Ghana is yet to reach the stage where the country can survive without support from international donors.

“They have exploited us enough so we take to empower ourselves, to build ourselves through education and through attracting investment, creating employment, so it gets to a point where now when they come, they meet their equals. So we have to be careful to say that now where we are, we will not go and ask for aid. We will do it, but only as a stage to empower us,” the former president said during the graduation of first batch of students of the Kufuor Scholars programme.

Kufour further touched on concerns that the government is not getting the best out of agreements with other foreign countries.

According to him, Ghana needs to build up its negotiating skills so that the country can begin to also benefit when it comes to international agreements.

He said leaders must learn how to negotiate for good deals for the country because the East and West have clearly shown that they would exploit any country that allows it.

“We need to build our negotiating skills up so we get a fair share around the negotiating table because whether from the East or West, none of them come because they love us. They come for what they can get and we must also learn what we want from them and learn to negotiate and take it,” Kufour added.

