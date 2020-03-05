The stone, according to experts has strong spiritual relevance that will protect the land and foundation of the national cathedral.

Israel's Ambassador to Ghana, Shani Cooper presented the stone to President Akufo-Addo at the sod-cutting ceremony to pave way for the actual work which is expected to begin on Friday, March 6, 2020, in the heart of Accra.

The stone, according to her, will symbolize the sacredness of the land earmarked for the project as Christians regard Jerusalem to be the most sacred site in the world.

She added that Isreal's involvement in the construction of the Ghana National Cathedral will strengthen ties between the two countries.

In 2017, the government revealed plans to construct a National Cathedral to serve as a national non-denominational Christian worship center.

President Akufo-Addo went ahead to unveil the design and architecture for the National Cathedral at a brief ceremony at the Accra International Conference Centre.

However, government’s decision to put up the National Cathedral has been criticised by certain quarters who believe it should not be a priority when other sectors are badly in need of an uplift.

The concerns deepened after it emerged that government will have to demolish buildings including residences of judges to make way for the construction of the Cathedral.