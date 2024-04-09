ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Ghana is well positioned to host the Commonwealth Games in 2026 – Mustapha Ussif

Evans Annang

The Minister for Youth and Sports, Mustapha Usif has announced that Ghana is considering to host the next Commonwealth Games slated for 2026.

I’ll not be a Minister for only football – Mustapha Ussif vows
I’ll not be a Minister for only football – Mustapha Ussif vows

He said the country is in a good position to host the Olympic-style tournament between all Commonwealth nations.

Recommended articles

Speaking in an exclusive interview GHONE TV‘s sports show, The Game with Benjamin Yamoah and Monica Bukari, Mustapha Ussif indicated Ghana is well positioned to host the commonwealth Games on the back of successfully hosting the African Games.

Mustapha Ussif revealed that the President of the Commonwealth Games was in Ghana recently.

“In fact, the President of the Commonwealth Games was in Ghana recently, and we held several meetings with him. He visited our facilities for the African Games and was impressed. They want an African nation to host the games.”

ADVERTISEMENT

He further revealed Ghana is well positioned to host the rest of the Commonwealth nations in the Commonwealth Games after successfully hosting the rest of Africa in the recently ended African Games.

Mustapha Ussif, Sports Minister
Mustapha Ussif, Sports Minister Pulse Ghana

“We have the existing facilities to host the Commonwealth Games, plus it won’t cost us much to host the games as compared to how much it cost us to host the African games if we decide to”.

“The Commonwealth Games secretariat even gives the host nation money unlike the African Games where the host solely funds every expenditure for the games, so Ghana can host it if we decide to do it,” Mustapha Ussif said.

As things stand now, the 2026 edition of the Commonwealth Games is in limbo, as original hosts Victoria in Australia have withdrawn its bid last year due to cost concerns.

Enhance Your Pulse News Experience!

Get rewards worth up to $20 when selected to participate in our exclusive focus group. Your input will help us to make informed decisions that align with your needs and preferences.

I've got feedback!
Evans Annang Evans Annang Content Associate at Pulse Ghana with interests in politics and local news.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Ga Wulomo defends marriage of 12-year-old girl

Research on Mary and Joseph's union - Ga Wulomo defends marriage of 12-year-old girl

Open Institute of Technology (OPIT) prepares to welcome more IT students from Africa

Open Institute of Technology (OPIT) prepares to welcome more IT students from Africa

John Mahama

Accept responsibility for current dumsor and fix it – Mahama to Akufo-Addo’s govt

Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko

Same-sex couples face harsher penalties than 70-year-old marrying a 14-year-old — Gabby