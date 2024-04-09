Ghana is well positioned to host the Commonwealth Games in 2026 – Mustapha Ussif

Speaking in an exclusive interview GHONE TV‘s sports show, The Game with Benjamin Yamoah and Monica Bukari, Mustapha Ussif indicated Ghana is well positioned to host the commonwealth Games on the back of successfully hosting the African Games.

Mustapha Ussif revealed that the President of the Commonwealth Games was in Ghana recently.

“In fact, the President of the Commonwealth Games was in Ghana recently, and we held several meetings with him. He visited our facilities for the African Games and was impressed. They want an African nation to host the games.”

He further revealed Ghana is well positioned to host the rest of the Commonwealth nations in the Commonwealth Games after successfully hosting the rest of Africa in the recently ended African Games.

“We have the existing facilities to host the Commonwealth Games, plus it won’t cost us much to host the games as compared to how much it cost us to host the African games if we decide to”.

“The Commonwealth Games secretariat even gives the host nation money unlike the African Games where the host solely funds every expenditure for the games, so Ghana can host it if we decide to do it,” Mustapha Ussif said.