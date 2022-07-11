Ghana on high alert as over 400 Boko Haram members escape jail in Nigeria

The Comptroller-General of the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) in a circular to all regional and sector commanders urged his men at the boarders to be vigilant in order to prevent some of these inmates from entering the country.

“Official reports indicate at least 443 out of 879 inmates that escaped as a result of the break are still on the run,” the memo by the GIS noted.

“It is believed that the Jihadists group Boko Haram are behind the attack which saw the use of high-end explosives and guns, that freed all 64 Boko Haram linked Inmates at the prison and are among the escapees who are still on the run,” the statement added.

The Ghana Immigration Service said, considering current migration trends of Nigerians within the sub-region, it is likely most of the escapees will attempt to enter Ghana through both approved and unapproved routes.

“In view of the above, I am directed to inform you to institute stringent measures at all Points of Entry and intensify patrols to deter and intercept all escapees who will attempt to infiltrate the country.”

The images of the Boko Haram-linked inmates have been sent to officials for easy identification.