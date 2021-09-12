Ghana Police arrest taxi driver who confessed to killing people for rituals on TV

The Police said the suspect alleged on live television that he had killed several persons for ritual purposes.

Based on his own admission, a team of officers were sent to pick him up and he’ll now be put before court.

“Following his admission of the alleged commission of such acts, he was arrested to assist in Police Investigations,” the Police said.

“He will be put before court on Monday, September 13, 2021, to be placed on remand for thorough investigations into the allegations to continue.”

Meanwhile, a Lance Corporal is also currently in the grip of the Ghana Police for allegedly stealing A-K-47 ammunition and a dead body bag.

According to a report by Dailymailgh, the Police officer, identified as Christian Adjei, hid the items at his residence in Kintampo.

The report suggests a team of investigators from the Bono East Police stormed the officer’s residence to search the place on September 8, 2021.

After thoroughly searching the room, 10 live A-K 47 ammunition were found, as well as a dead body bag.