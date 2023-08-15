According to the survey, police officers emerged as the most susceptible to bribery among all public officials, with an alarming prevalence rate of 53.2 percent.
Ghana Police officers top bribery in the country — Report
The Ghana Police Service has come out to top the most corrupt institutions among some other institutions in a survey conducted by the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) in partnership with the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) and the Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) in the fight against corruption.
The Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) Officers and Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) customs officers also ranked high on the list, with bribery rates of 37.4 percent and 33.6 percent, respectively.
The Judicial system thus prosecutors, judges, and magistrates came second on the list with an average bribe size of 1204.
Below are the aforementioned institution are the most rated to be bribe takers.
- Lands Commission: This agency under the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources was identified as the institution that receives the highest average bribe size, with an average of 1669.
- Judicial System (Prosecutors, Judges, and Magistrates): The judicial system came second on the list with an average bribe size of 1204.
- Ghana Immigration Service: Officials of the Ghana Immigration Service ranked third, with an average bribe size of 950.
- Local Government Representatives: Local government representatives ranked fourth in the list of top bribe-taking institutions.
- GRA Customs Officers: Customs officers of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) were fifth on the list.
- Passport Agency Officials: Officials of the Passport Agency occupied the sixth position in terms of bribe-taking.
- Teachers, Lecturers, and Professors: The survey indicated that teachers, lecturers, and professors ranked seventh among the institutions.
- Public Utility Officials: Public utility officials were listed eighth in terms of bribe-taking.
- Doctors, Nurses, and Midwives: Healthcare professionals, including doctors, nurses, and midwives, ranked ninth on the list.
- Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) Officials: Officials of the DVLA were listed as the tenth institution associated with bribery.
