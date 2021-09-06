According to the GWCL, the interruption will make way for maintenance works and replacement of some faulty valves on the main 900 mm transmission pipelines, which impedes water flow and causes serious challenges in the distribution lines.
Ghana Water Company to cut off water supply to parts of Accra
The Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL), has announced that there will be an interruption of water supply to some parts of Accra from September 13, 2021.
The Management of the GWCL in a statement said there are some leakages also within the supply area, causing GWCL to lose several volumes of water daily and consequently having a serious impact on the volumes available for consumption.
It said: "GWCL engineers will also take advantage of the shutdown to install some electromagnetic meters at the Weija Treatment Plant, which will help in the company’s drive to reduce Non-Revenue Water."
GWCL mentioned areas including Weija, Gbawe, Kasoa, Mallam, Sakaman, Odorkor, Dansoman, Mamprobi, Agege, Korle-Gorno, Korle-Bu, Laterbiokorshie, Mataheko, North Industrial Area, Kaneshie, Awudome Estates, North Kaneshie, Abeka La Paz, Quarshieman, Anyaa, Santa Maria, Ablekuma, Alhaji, Tabora, Tesano, Dome, Taifa, Achimota, and surrounding communities.
It also entreated "consumers in the western part of the metropolis to store enough water for consumption during the period of the shut-down."
The GWCL said supply will be restored as soon as repair works are completed.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh