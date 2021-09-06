The Management of the GWCL in a statement said there are some leakages also within the supply area, causing GWCL to lose several volumes of water daily and consequently having a serious impact on the volumes available for consumption.

It said: "GWCL engineers will also take advantage of the shutdown to install some electromagnetic meters at the Weija Treatment Plant, which will help in the company’s drive to reduce Non-Revenue Water."

GWCL mentioned areas including Weija, Gbawe, Kasoa, Mallam, Sakaman, Odorkor, Dansoman, Mamprobi, Agege, Korle-Gorno, Korle-Bu, Laterbiokorshie, Mataheko, North Industrial Area, Kaneshie, Awudome Estates, North Kaneshie, Abeka La Paz, Quarshieman, Anyaa, Santa Maria, Ablekuma, Alhaji, Tabora, Tesano, Dome, Taifa, Achimota, and surrounding communities.

It also entreated "consumers in the western part of the metropolis to store enough water for consumption during the period of the shut-down."