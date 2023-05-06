Surf Ghana is an NGO that uses the practice of action sports as a driver for diversity in education, social inclusion, and empowerment of the youth.
Ghanaians react as Freedom Skate Park gets destroyed
Surf Ghana is calling for an immediate intervention to save the freedom skate park which serves as a home and recreational center for young creatives and athletes from being destroyed.
Recommended articles
Reports gathered show some persons have invaded the park, building walls around the premises belonging to the community as a recreational facility
Surf Ghana team is, however, calling on all persons, institutions, and other well-concerned people to aid in saving freedom park from such persons.
"Update
They forced our gates again this morning, they have poured cement on the park and are building a wall again.
We call on the security forces and institutions that support our work to support and assist in any way they can. Pls show up at the park now #SaveFreedomSkatepark"
Netizens have joined in the call for authorities and the media to assist in saving the park
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh