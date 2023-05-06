ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Ghanaians react as Freedom Skate Park gets destroyed

Reymond Awusei Johnson

Surf Ghana is calling for an immediate intervention to save the freedom skate park which serves as a home and recreational center for young creatives and athletes from being destroyed.

Surf Ghana
Surf Ghana

Surf Ghana is an NGO that uses the practice of action sports as a driver for diversity in education, social inclusion, and empowerment of the youth.

Recommended articles

Reports gathered show some persons have invaded the park, building walls around the premises belonging to the community as a recreational facility

Surf Ghana team is, however, calling on all persons, institutions, and other well-concerned people to aid in saving freedom park from such persons.

"Update

ADVERTISEMENT

They forced our gates again this morning, they have poured cement on the park and are building a wall again.

We call on the security forces and institutions that support our work to support and assist in any way they can. Pls show up at the park now #SaveFreedomSkatepark"

Netizens have joined in the call for authorities and the media to assist in saving the park

ADVERTISEMENT
Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson is a news personality with creative writing and experience in covering general worthy news content both locally and foreign front giving spotlight to information pertaining to the every day person.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Richest women in Ghana

Here are the 10 richest women in Ghana

Community

8 funny town names in Ghana you need to know

Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng

I didn’t leak the galamsey report – Professor Frimpong Boateng

Simon Osei-Mensah

Blaming NPP for Ghana’s economic difficulties makes me angry – Ashanti Regional Minister