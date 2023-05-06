Ghanaians react as Freedom Skate Park gets destroyed

Reports gathered show some persons have invaded the park, building walls around the premises belonging to the community as a recreational facility

Surf Ghana team is, however, calling on all persons, institutions, and other well-concerned people to aid in saving freedom park from such persons.

"Update

They forced our gates again this morning, they have poured cement on the park and are building a wall again.

We call on the security forces and institutions that support our work to support and assist in any way they can. Pls show up at the park now #SaveFreedomSkatepark"

Netizens have joined in the call for authorities and the media to assist in saving the park