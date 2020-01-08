He said the Akufo-Addo government is putting in place measures to take the fight against corruption to another level.

D. Bawumia said this while speaking to some Ahmadi Muslims at the 88th Annual Convention of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community on Saturday.

Martin Amidu with President Akufo-Addo and Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

"All the things we are doing are going to bear fruits. The Right to Information (RTI) will start working this year, the Special Prosecutor will be felt soon , we have done things that we have been trying to do in this country since independence and we have not been able to do, but we have begun the process and put in place the system, we will deal with them,” he said.

The Office of the Special Prosecutor was established in November 2017 with a specific mandate to oversee cases of corruption, involving public officers and individuals in the private sector.

Many Ghanaians were upbeat following the appointment of Martin Amidu as the country’s first-ever Special Prosecutor, however the “Citizen Vigilante” has so far failed to make an effective impact in the role.

This has led to criticisms from a section of the public, with some requesting answers from the former Attorney-General.

Meanwhile, Mr. Amidu has often complained about some challenges confronting his office in its quest to deliver its mandate.