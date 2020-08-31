The fair, which is the first and only digital trade fair for the fresh produce industry is being held in partnership with ICE, the Italian Trade Agency, and seeks to showcase fresh fruits and vegetable produce from across the globe.

The fair has over 530 exhibition spaces, 40% of which will be hosted by foreign companies, and has so far registered 600 buyers from all over the world with over 4,000 visitors registered.

A number of players in the fruit and vegetable sector within the agribusiness industry in Ghana will be taking part in Macfrut Digital thanks to the support provided by ICE and the United Nations Organization for Industrial Development (UNIDO).

Benefits to accrue to participants include an opportunity to showcase their products to the world and have a direct connection to hundreds of buyers from around the world.

Renzo Piraccini, President of Macfrut, explains: ‘We have embarked on a new adventure and we can safely say that the fruit and vegetable sector has responded extremely well. We believe that we are pioneering a project that has huge potential, which was unimaginable until a few months ago.

The fact that the health emergency is ongoing, resulting in a level of uncertainty at the international level, demonstrates that we made the right decision, which has changed the way we approach the sector.’

Exhibitors, including those from Ghana, will have a privileged channel where they will be able to "communicate" with the over 600 buyers that have already registered on the platform and organize B2B meetings.

Macfrut Digital will offer two levels of interaction: one for visitors, who will be able to visit the virtual stands, communicate with each other, ask for information and make contact to schedule business meetings, and the other for exhibitors, who will be able to schedule B2B meetings with buyers through a programmed agenda.

Dr. Alessandro Gerbino, the Head of ITA for Ghana, Nigeria, and Cote d’Ivoire, has implored vegetable and fruit producers to take advantage of Macfrut Digital to expand and grow their businesses.

According to him, "every misfortune presents an opportunity and we believe the decision of Macfrut to go virtual this year offers an excellent chance for the thousands of vegetable and fruit producers in Africa to take part to showcase their products to the world."

The event can be accessed from any Internet device (PC or smartphone), while B2B meetings will be accessible online but only from PC, via a dedicated link provided by organizers of the event.

Registration for the event is free. Interested participants can access the registration portal from this link: www.macfrut.com/en/c/135/macfrut_registration