67 new cases have been recorded and the country's active case count is 337.
Ghana recorded a total of 47,097 COVID-19 cases in total since March 2020 and out of the number, 46,452 have recovered and discharged.
READ MORE: Ghana's COVID-19 death increases to 239 after 42,653 cases
Below is the Regional breakdown
Greater Accra Region - 24,300
Ashanti Region - 10,980
Western Region - 2,971
Eastern Region - 2,419
Central Region - 1,928
Bono East Region - 783
Volta Region - 679
Western North Region - 644
Northern Region - 547
Ahafo Region - 527
Bono Region - 511
Upper East Region - 323
Oti Region - 242
Upper West Region - 90
Savannah Region - 62
North East Region - 19