67 new cases have been recorded and the country's active case count is 337.

Ghana recorded a total of 47,097 COVID-19 cases in total since March 2020 and out of the number, 46,452 have recovered and discharged.

Below is the Regional breakdown

Greater Accra Region - 24,300

Ashanti Region - 10,980

Western Region - 2,971

Eastern Region - 2,419

Central Region - 1,928

Bono East Region - 783

Volta Region - 679

Western North Region - 644

Northern Region - 547

Ahafo Region - 527

Bono Region - 511

Upper East Region - 323

Oti Region - 242

Upper West Region - 90

Savannah Region - 62

North East Region - 19