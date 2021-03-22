According to the health authority, 182 new cases have been recorded.
The country's active cases have declined to 3,196 as of Monday, March 22, 2020.
The recoveries and discharges have also shot up to 85,761, from a previous 84,952.
So far, a total of 89,682 cases have been confirmed.
Regional breakdown
Greater Accra Region - 49,628
Ashanti Region - 15,213
Western Region - 5,638
Eastern Region - 4,093
Central Region - 3,201
Volta Region - 2,318
Northern Region - 1,598
Bono East Region - 1,380
Upper East Region - 1,297
Bono Region - 1,297
Western North Region - 846
Ahafo Region - 694
Upper West Region - 473
Oti Region - 390
North East Region - 210
Savannah Region - 114