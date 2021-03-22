According to the health authority, 182 new cases have been recorded.

The country's active cases have declined to 3,196 as of Monday, March 22, 2020.

The recoveries and discharges have also shot up to 85,761, from a previous 84,952.

So far, a total of 89,682 cases have been confirmed.

Regional breakdown

Greater Accra Region - 49,628

Ashanti Region - 15,213

Western Region - 5,638

Eastern Region - 4,093

Central Region - 3,201

Volta Region - 2,318

Northern Region - 1,598

Bono East Region - 1,380

Upper East Region - 1,297

Bono Region - 1,297

Western North Region - 846

Ahafo Region - 694

Upper West Region - 473

Oti Region - 390

North East Region - 210

Savannah Region - 114