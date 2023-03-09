He said the stance the EC has taken on its proposed Constitutional Instrument is something that can plunge the country into chaos.
Ghana’s democracy is under threat with Jean Mensa as Electoral Commissioner – Sam George
The National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram, Sam Nartey George has chastised the Electoral Commission of Ghana for their intransigence.
“Our democracy is under threat with an Electoral Commission that has gone rogue and an electoral commissioner who has become a tin god and thinks that she is the best thing to happen to Ghanaians since Ben’s bread.
“And who thinks that she can run riot in this country and do whatever she wants because she has the blessings of a president who is ruling like a despot,” he told Accra-based Joy News’ reporter in Parliament.
Sam George stressed that Parliament remained the last bastion to protect the country’s democracy and that the Minority represented the final hope in that bastion.
The CI aims to amend the current law to make Ghana Card, the sole proof of identification for registration of new voters, removing the existing options of the use of passports and the guarantor system.
In the opinion of Sam George, the action of the EC amounts to threatening Ghana’s democracy, which development the Minority Caucus will not allow to happen.
