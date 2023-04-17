Ghana’s President is a good friend of mine – Alleged money launderer reveals in documentary

Mathias revealed that he had executed similar schemes in Ghana and claimed to be good friends with its President, whom he also said used to be his lawyer.

“In Ghana, I take tenders, road construction, procurement, supplying different things, oil, this that. There, all the politicians get taken care of, indirectly because it allows me to do all my other stuff freely.”

“For example, Ghana government, I get the contract. I subcontract it to you, $100 million contract. Ghana government pays me $100 million. I give it to you, and you say it’s $80 million.”

“In this scenario, the outstanding $20 million out of the inflated $100 million is shared per an arrangement reached between Alistair and the said politician,” he added.

“I’ll have an arrangement with them, and they get 15… I’ll probably get 5 million. I keep all of it in Dubai. Whenever they want it, they just tell me and I send it.”

“Ghana’s President is a good friend of mine, in fact, he was my lawyer,” he said.

He explained that the politicians involved do not keep assets in their own names but rely on proxies, with Mathias taking tenders, road construction, procurement, and supplying different things.

He revealed that in doing this, he is able to inflate the cost of contracts and subsequently split the profits with the politicians involved.

However, representatives of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo have denied that he knows Mathias.

Pulse Ghana

The Legal Counsel to President Akufo-Addo described Mathias’ allegation as spurious calling on Ghanaians to ignore it.

According to him, the President has not been in private practice since 2000 and his lawyer has never acted as Mathias’ counsel.

“The President has not been in private practice since 2000, neither has the President nor his law firm, Akufo-Addo, Prempeh and Co, acted as lawyer for this Alistair Mathias or Guldrest. The President does not know this Mathias or Guldrest. Ignore the spurious allegations,” Ekow Essuman wrote on Twitter.

