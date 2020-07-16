The 10-member panel of the court in a unanimous decision dismissed the review application filed by Woyome on the basis that he failed to provide any new convincing evidence which was the legal requirement for review under Rule 67 of the ACHPR Rules.

The court held that Ghana treated him fairly and equally before the law during those legal proceedings, and, therefore, there had been no violation of his rights under the African Human Rights Charter.

In December 2019, the state took a further step in its quest to sell properties belonging to Agbesi Woyome to defray the GH¢51.2 million he fraudulently received as judgment debt.

The two properties have been earmarked to be sold by the end of this month through an auction.

The Supreme Court presided over by Justice Alfred A. Benin, ordered the state to go ahead and sell four properties of beleaguered businessman Alfred Woyome to defray the debt.

This was after the court found that Woyome had colluded with defunct UT Bank to hide the properties from the state.

The properties of Woyome include two executive buildings located at Trasacco in Accra, the office complex of Anator Holdings, a company owned by the businessman, two residential buildings at Caprice, and Abelemkpe, both suburbs in Accra, as well as a quarry owned by Woyome in the Eastern Region.

The court said a claim by the now-defunct UT Bank that Agbesi Woyome used two of his houses at Trasacco as collateral for a loan could not be proven.