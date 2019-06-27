The properties of Woyome includes two executive buildings located at Trasacco in Accra, the office complex of Anator Holdings, a company owned by the businessman, two residential buildings at Caprice and Abelemkpe, both suburbs in Accra, as well as a quarry owned by Woyome in the Eastern Region.

The court said a claim by the now-defunct UT Bank that Agbesi Woyome used two of his houses at Trasacco as collateral for a loan could not be proven.

The Deputy Attorney General, Godfred Yeboah Dame, who represented the state argued that there is no evidence to show that the said properties were used as collateral by Woyome to secure loans from UT Bank.

The court presided over by Justice Alfred Benin ruled that apart from the two houses at Trasacco, his property at Kpehe as well as a stone quarry he owns should be sold.

The state identified the properties estimated at GH¢20 million to pay the debt.

Justice Alfred Benin also awarded a cost of GHS60,000 each to be paid by Anator Holdings and Quarry Limited; and now-defunct UT Bank.

Woyome has already refunded a little over GH¢4 million of the GH¢51.2 million to the state.

Background

Woyome was paid GH¢51 million for helping Ghana raise funds to construct stadia for purposes of hosting the CAN 2008 Nations Cup.

The Auditor-General's report released in 2010 said the amount was paid illegally to him.

The report resulted in nationwide controversy, with operatives of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) who were in government during the CAN 2008 tournament claiming Woyome did no work to be paid that whopping sum of money.

The then Attorney-General, Joe Ghartey, said Woyome was contracted to help in raising money for the construction of the stadia but he failed to meet the deadline.

The then NPP government, he said, had no choice but to abrogate the contract with Woyome.

In 2009, when the NPP had left office, Woyome went to court and claimed that his contract had illegally been terminated and demanded a judgement debt from the NDC government.

The Attorney-General during late Prof. Mills administration, Mrs Betty Mould-Iddrisu, who failed to defend the state, rather negotiated with Woyome for him to reduce his demand on the government.

Woyome then requested for GH¢51.2 million.

Legal battle

There have been many legal tussles to retrieve the money.

Former Attorney General and currently Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu, had Woyome arrested and charged for causing financial loss to the state.

Two others, including Nerquaye Tetteh, the chief state attorney were also arrested.

Whilst prosecuting the case, Martin Amidu was sacked from government under mysterious circumstances with Marietta Brew Hammond appointed to take his place.

Amidu, however, proceeded to the Supreme Court as a private citizen and managed to retrieve for the state millions of cedis said to have been paid illegally to Woyome.

The judges stayed a verdict on the Woyome case Amidu brought before them because the matter was pending before the High Court.

He later went on a review and had the court rule in his favour. Woyome was asked to refund the GH¢51 million to the state.