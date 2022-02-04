According to him, the GJA is rather working against the interest of journalists.
GJA can be best described as Ghana Jokers Association – Manasseh Azure
Investigative journalist and Editor-in-Chief of The Fourth Estate, Manasseh Azure Awuni has revealed that the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) is not working for the interest of media practitioners in the country.
He accused the leadership of the professional body of always bashing or tagging as arrogant journalists who pursue government officials and appointees to demand accountability.
Azure speaking at a seminar in Accra, themed 'The GJA Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow – Repositioning for the Next Phase', said "The GJA of today has lost a sense of direction. The GJA of today has lost its sense of purpose. The GJA of today has even lost its sense of shame because of the extent to which they'll stoop so low. The last most degrading thing I saw was the GJA letterhead being used to seek support to feed; an NGO was doing its project but it was the GJA's letterhead that was being used to seek support from other government agencies to go and feed during the Christmas or whatever and I don't think this is what the GJA should do."
He stated that GJA has deviated from the high standard it had set to guide professionalism in the country.
"The GJA as it is has lost its relevance. The GJA of today, in my opinion, exists to give a few people the political capital to use for whatever personal agenda they want to have. The GJA of today does not stand for the interest of journalists and the GJA as we have it today can be best described as the Ghana Jokers Association and not Ghana Journalists Association," he noted.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh