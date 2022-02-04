GJA can be best described as Ghana Jokers Association – Manasseh Azure

Azure speaking at a seminar in Accra, themed 'The GJA Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow – Repositioning for the Next Phase', said "The GJA of today has lost a sense of direction. The GJA of today has lost its sense of purpose. The GJA of today has even lost its sense of shame because of the extent to which they'll stoop so low. The last most degrading thing I saw was the GJA letterhead being used to seek support to feed; an NGO was doing its project but it was the GJA's letterhead that was being used to seek support from other government agencies to go and feed during the Christmas or whatever and I don't think this is what the GJA should do."