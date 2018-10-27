Pulse.com.gh logo
GJA confers honorary membership on COP Dampare

The honour will be bestowed on him at the 23rd GJA awards night to be held today (Saturday) at the Kempinski Gold Coast hotel in Accra by the Chief Justice Sophia Akuffo.

The executive of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) has conferred on COP Dr George Akuffo Dampare a honorary membership for his "enormous contributions to the growth of the media."

READ MORE: IGP in another radical police shake-up

"As an achiever, the and a national figure, the honorary membership is also a recognition of the successes chalked up in private and public life," a statement signed by the president of the umbrella body of journalists in Ghana, Affail Monney, noted.

Mrs Akuffo is the special guests of honour for today's event.

COP Dr George Akuffo Dampare has been in the Ghana Police Service for 27 years. He joined the service as a Constable and has risen through the ranks to the high rank of Commissioner of Police, becoming one of the youngest Police Officers to have attained this in recent years.

He has served in many leadership capacities in the Service including; Director General (Finance), Director General (Welfare), Director General (ICT), Commandant of the Police Command and Staff College, and Accra Regional Police Commander. He is currently the Director General (Operations) of the Service.

READ MORE: COP Dampare explains reasons behind his transfer

Currently holding a PHD in Finance, COP Dampare, became a chartered accountant at the age of 25 while serving as a Police Constable about two decades ago.

