God has ordained Dr. Bawumia for Ghana – Kwamena Duncan

“Now the issue about Bawumia is that being against him is like trying to push back the sea. That is the current situation of Bawumia on the grounds, anyone who is not a part of the campaign and is in an opposing camp is like going to the seashore and attempting to push back the sea waves.

“By the grace of God, the road is clear, Ghanaians and the party have welcomed him and God has already raised his hands on Vice President Dr Bawumia,” he stated on Peace FM’s Kokrokoo morning show monitored by GhanaWeb.

In contributing to the statement by the former regional minister, a former Central Regional Chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress, Bernard Allotey Jacobs described Dr Bawumia as “the stone that the builders can never refuse.”

The race for the flagbearer slot of the NPP is heating up with several potential candidates declaring their bids.

Socialite Afia Schwarzenneger in a recent interview echoed Kwamena Duncan’s sentiments of Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

Pulse Ghana

"If not for the Northerner Dr Mahamudu Bawumia how can a plane arrive in Ghana at 8:40 and 8:50 I am collecting my luggage. The digitalization that we talk about that you people say you don't like old men in office, look at it " she said.

She continued that "eii so for those of you who don't like Dr Bawumia you are just a witch".

Sharing the video below on her Instagram page, she added that "when we arrived at Kotoka, there was no queue at the immigration check-in, and that was shocking..only to experience the smoothest immigration check-in ever in Ghana.