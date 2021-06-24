$170m judgment debt: You can choose to threaten us but... - Jinapor to AG

According to Godfred, the agreement was unnecessary and ill-informed because the country did not need excess power at the time and that an inquiry would be instituted into the matter to protect the public purse.

The AG said the agreement contained clauses, which rendered the government liable for payment of huge sums of money.

"Irrespective of whether it was terminated before it became effective or not, the government was exposed to financial loss," he said.

The former Deputy Power Minister responding to the AG reminded him [Godfred Yeboah-Dame] that he will not be the Minister of Justice forever so he should be guided by his actions.

He said "You [Godfred Yeboah-Dame] can choose to threaten us. You can choose to behave in any way you want because you're the Attorney General. But let me put this on record for you. You will not be Attorney General forever.

"So please, these issues of John Jinapor. John Jinapor would not help your matter. You advised the Minister to terminate against the committee’s recommendation."

Jinapor blamed the former Energy Minister in the government of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's first term for causing a $170 million judgment debt to the state in a failed Power Purchase Agreement.

Pulse Ghana

"The current $170 million, what was the reason for the judgment? You were given a window, and you failed to appear," he noted.

A Commercial Court based in London has awarded a judgment against Ghana in favour of a power contractor.

The award of the judgment debt is in respect to a UNCITRAL award worth over US$134 million.

Ghana would be paying US$170 million in damages to the claimants; Ghana Power Generation Company (GPGC) located at 1 Airport Square Building, 7TH Floor, Accra.

The award is said to be worth around US$170 million. Under English law, the government had 28 days to bring a challenge to the award.

The case started under Gloria Afua Akuffo, then Minister of Justice and Attorney General, with Godfred Yeboah Dame as one of her Deputies.