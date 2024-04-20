Government committed to establishing Ghana as a bilingual state – Akufo-Addo

President Akufo-Addo made these remarks during the 60th-anniversary celebration of Lycée Français International Jacques Prévert d'Accra on Friday.

"Our government aims to foster a bilingual Ghana where both French and English are spoken alongside our indigenous languages. We have already taken steps towards this,"

Catherine Dauer, Principal of Lycée Français International Jacques Prévert d’Accra, commended the school's academic accomplishments and highlighted its collaborations with other institutions.

"I take great pride in being the principal of Jacques school. It's a wonderful experience because we have a diverse student body, approximately 700 students from Ghana and around the world, who are part of a vast network like the AFC, the French Agency for French Language Abroad," she explained.