Government committed to establishing Ghana as a bilingual state – Akufo-Addo

Reymond Awusei Johnson

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has reiterated the government’s firm commitment to transforming Ghana into a bilingual nation by integrating the French language into its linguistic landscape.

Akufo-Addo
Akufo-Addo

He emphasized that various initiatives are underway to achieve this goal, including the introduction of bilingual education in certain subjects at the elementary level.

President Akufo-Addo made these remarks during the 60th-anniversary celebration of Lycée Français International Jacques Prévert d'Accra on Friday.

"Our government aims to foster a bilingual Ghana where both French and English are spoken alongside our indigenous languages. We have already taken steps towards this,"

Catherine Dauer, Principal of Lycée Français International Jacques Prévert d’Accra, commended the school's academic accomplishments and highlighted its collaborations with other institutions.

"I take great pride in being the principal of Jacques school. It's a wonderful experience because we have a diverse student body, approximately 700 students from Ghana and around the world, who are part of a vast network like the AFC, the French Agency for French Language Abroad," she explained.

"In total, there are 555 schools worldwide, and each school is interconnected. As a French school, we actively forge partnerships with Ghanaian and American schools," she added.

Reymond Awusei Johnson

