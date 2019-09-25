Roads in Kpeve and some parts of the district have been neglected for years, leaving residents of those predominantly farming communities despaired.

The residents have been left with no option but to battle with potholes.

This came to light when the aggrieved residents staged a demonstration calling on the government to fix the roads before elections in 2020.

Some of the demonstrators said if the government could not allocate funds for road projects in the region, then the regional Minister [Dr. Archibald Yao Letsa] and Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) who have bad roads in their areas should "use their common sense" to fix the roads.

A resident who joined the protest said "Tell our Regional Minister and the DCE they need to use common sense, if the government has not been able to provide funding for to finish these roads, they (Minister and DCEs) should be able to use some of the funds that they have here to contract contractors to just come and level the road to safe life.

"All of these guys managing this country have been to the University, and we have been taught how to get things done right it's sad."

A driver called Jerry Numado, who claimed he started driving since 2003 on the main Asikuma-Hohoe road shared his displeasure about the deplorable nature of the road.

He said, "A whole President visited us in the Volta Region in a V8 and was complaining of body pains; then what about us who sit in Opel Cadet and rickety cars, then what about our bodies?"

"As if that is not enough, they say road worthy [certificate], yet our roads are not worthy, they’re taking money from us. When we come to the market, they tax the market women; when we are returning our cars will break down because of the road," he stated.