RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Govt opens office for journalists to file complaints of attacks

Authors:

Evans Annang

The Ministry of Information has opened an office to deal with threats journalists face in the country.

Complaints office for the media opened
Complaints office for the media opened Pulse Ghana

The office will be operated by the National Media Commission.

Recommended articles

Commissioning the office in Accra, the Minister of Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah urged journalists to take advantage of the facility in addressing pressing issues on the safety of journalists.

He said it was the big wish of government that the facility and its operations will grow beyond what it is today and be replicated in other regions .

He thanked “all those who have walked the journey in making this office a reality. This is part of the many layers of work government wants to do to ensure free media operate in Ghana.”

He said the office was an additional layer aside many other interventions demonstrating the government's commitment to Press Freedom and Safety of Journalists.

“It is the reason I cannot agrees that there is a culture of silence in ghana because the government is committed to the culture of free media in ghana” he said

Kojo-Oppong-Nkrumah
Kojo-Oppong-Nkrumah Pulse Ghana

He called on the National Media Commission to be professional and independent on matters that come before the office.

The office becomes the official source for filing complaints of attacks on journalists, validating alleged attacks, following up on investigations and sanctions and reporting on safety of journalists.

Cabinet approved the framework for safety in 2020 after the Ministry of Information submitted a memo to its effect.

Authors:

Evans Annang Evans Annang

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Here are ways to naturally enlarge the male organ

Penis: Here are ways to naturally enlarge this male organ [Medical News Today]

Here are 7 foods you need to eat for increased sexual stamina

Here are 7 foods you need to eat for increased sexual stamina [Credit: Improving Men's Libido]

71-year-old pastor arrested for telling congregants that God created only 2 genders (video)

71-year-old pastor arrested for telling congregants that God created only 2 genders

Why men hurt more than women after breakups

Guys like to act like they are not hurt by breakups [Credit - FunnyJunk]