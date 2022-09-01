According to the report, GH¢1,409,997,719.41 was allocated to Free Senior High School Programme-SHS/TVET while GH¢797,190,169.55 was allocated for Fertilizer Subsidy/Planting for food and jobs project.
Gov't spent over GH¢9b on Free SHS, 1D1F, free water, etc — Auditor-General's report
The government has spent GH¢9,197,771,663.74 billion on its flagship programmes, the 2021 Auditor General's report has revealed.
It said the government spent an amount of GH¢242,283,846.97 on COVID-19 free water while COVID-19 activity and Vaccine during the outbreak covered GH¢1,557,846,913.38.
GH¢45,372,195,70 was spent on the government's digital address system alone in 2021, whiles GH¢142,762,500 was spent on the controversial National Cathedral project as of December 2021.
Read the Auditor-General's report on public accounts for 2021.
Below is the money spent on the flagship programmes of the government.
