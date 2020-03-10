She said President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has rejected the proposal by the community to hold the conference in Ghana.

The Pan Africa International Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Trans and Intersex Association has served notice on its website that, “our 5th Regional Conference, 27 – 31 July 2020 in Accra, Ghana.”

“This will be the first PAI conference in West Africa,” the association added.

The announcement has generated controversies in Ghana with a large section of the public registering their displeasure towards the plan.

Reacting to the development, Mrs Morrison said: “It is a no, government won’t allow it to happen in Ghana.”

“As we speak today a lot of international conferences have been cancelled. We should have been at the UN General Assembly which starts today but it has been cancelled. All international engagements and conferences have also been cancelled.

“I am a Christian likewise the President. The president has said no to the gay conference. Gay conference has nothing to do with the Ministry, it has nothing to do with the government,” she added.