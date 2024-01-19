GRA should invite me and I'll respond — Cheddar rejects tax evasion

Ghanaian Times newspaper featured Bediako due to his failure to submit personal income tax returns for the years 2013 to 2016, resulting in a GH¢50,000 fine.

In the report dated January 18, it was highlighted that despite settling an amount of GH¢209,171 for the period between 2018 and 2020, Bediako once again neglected to file returns for the post-2020 period.

The publication further stated that GRA estimated his tax assessments to be GH¢2,088,228 and GH¢5,096,536 for the years 2021-2022, along with penalties for non-compliance with filing personal income tax returns.

These revelations come at a critical juncture as Cheddar, whose presidential bid is centered on ushering in a new era of development and change in Ghanaian politics, now faces a clear litmus test.

The consistent failure to fulfill even the most fundamental civic duty – paying taxes – casts a heavy shadow over Cheddar's credibility and raises concerns about his suitability for a leadership role.

Pulse Ghana

Despite these claims, Cheddar in response on X contended that the GRA aimed to discredit him and damage his reputation, asserting that he was unfairly singled out despite being one of the consistent contributors to tax payments.

"I woke up this morning, only to see my pictures on the front cover of multiple publications alleging that I have evaded taxes. I have dedicated almost 22 or 23 years in this country. When it comes to taxes, I have consistently fulfilled my obligations and continue to do so," he said.

He asserted that owing to his consistent importation of goods into the country, he couldn't escape taxes without detection thus far.

Despite maintaining a predominantly high income from taxes, he emphasized his commitment to timely payments.

Consequently, he found it perplexing that the GRA would intentionally release his images in connection with tax evasion.

He said if we consider the state of the economy and the hardship we face as citizens, it appears the government was doing nothing to alleviate our difficulties.

