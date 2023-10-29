ADVERTISEMENT
GRIDCo, ECG assures power restoration

Reymond Awusei Johnson

The Ghana Grid Company (GRIDCo) has announced that power has been restored to customers who were affected by recent outages.

This restoration was made possible by the resumption of gas supply from Takoradi to the generating plants in Tema.

According to GRIDCo and ECG, the improved gas supply has allowed for the restoration of power to all areas across the country.

“The improved gas supply has enabled power restoration to all loads across the country,”

Members of the public who may still be experiencing power outages have been admonished to report the issues for appropriate resolution.

Earlier in the week, parts of the country experienced power interruptions, which GRIDCo attributed to gas shortages. The restoration of the gas supply has now addressed these issues and ensured power availability.

Reymond Awusei Johnson is a news personality with creative writing and experience in covering general worthy news content both locally and foreign front giving spotlight to information pertaining to the every day person.
