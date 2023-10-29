GRIDCo, ECG assures power restoration

According to GRIDCo and ECG, the improved gas supply has allowed for the restoration of power to all areas across the country.

“The improved gas supply has enabled power restoration to all loads across the country,”

Members of the public who may still be experiencing power outages have been admonished to report the issues for appropriate resolution.

Earlier in the week, parts of the country experienced power interruptions, which GRIDCo attributed to gas shortages. The restoration of the gas supply has now addressed these issues and ensured power availability.