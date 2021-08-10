During the ongoing Parliamentary probe into the circumstances surrounding the vaccine procurement which the Minority had raised concerns about, the Minister had indicated that the desperation pushed him to negotiate the deal with a middleman, Sheik Maktoum without the input of the House.

In a statement that has since proven controversial over the past few days, the Minister told the committee that “those were not normal times. And I was seriously in a situation that couldn’t make me think properly the way you think that now I will actually address such a situation.”

This response has been widely criticised by a section of the public with the latest being the North American wing of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

The group believes the explanation deserved to be thrown out as "the Health Minister blatantly disregarded the Supreme Court ruling in Attorney General v. (1) Balken Energy Ghana Ltd (2) Balken Energy LLC and (3) Philip David Elder and Article 181 (5) of the 1992 Constitution of the Ghana which required all international business or economic transactions to which the government is a party be approved by Parliament."

"The Minister knew he was offending the law but regardless, went ahead to engage in an unapproved deal on behalf of the state," he said.