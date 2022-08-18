Heir apparent to Yaa Naa, Mion-Lana is dead

The sad incident happened on Wednesday, August 17, 2022, at the Korle Bu Teaching hospital in Accra.

He was the next in line after the reigning Overlord of Dagbon, Ya Naa Abukari II, per the rotational system of the Dagbon kingship.

Known in private life as Mahamadu Abdulai, the late Mion Lana was born in 1974.

He was enskinned as Mion Lana on March 3, 2019, at the Gbewa Palace in Yendi following the ascension of Ya Naa Abukari II as the Overlord of Dagbon.

He was the first son of the late Ya Naa Mahamadu Abdulai IV who was the Overlord of Dagbon from 1969 to 1974 and was eligible to ascend to the Dagbon Namship (Ya Naa).

He has since been laid to rest at Sambu, the traditional capital of Mion in line with Dagbon custom and tradition.