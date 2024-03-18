ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Here's why ECG customers are unable to purchase prepaid electricity credit

Emmanuel Tornyi

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) Limited has issued a notice to its metre prepayment customers, explaining that their current inability to purchase electricity is a result of persistent interruptions challenge.

ECG customers (File photo)
ECG customers (File photo)

The interruption is a result of a damaged undersea fibre optic affecting internet service in Africa.

Recommended articles

Breaks in several major undersea cables have led to connectivity issues.

The countries most affected by the damage are Ivory Coast, Liberia, Benin, Ghana, and Burkina Faso.

ADVERTISEMENT

Additionally, less severe outages are being experienced in Cameroon, Gabon, Namibia, and Niger, with Nigeria and South Africa also experiencing some disruptions.

ECG mobile App
ECG mobile App Pulse Ghana

In Ghana, the National Communications Authority (NCA) issued a press statement explaining that multiple undersea cable disruptions have impacted Mobile and Fixed Data services nationwide.

However, the ECG in a statement said it is actively working with its network operators to remedy these issues as soon as possible.

ADVERTISEMENT

ECG has apologized to its prepaid customers unable to purchase electricity credit.

It said "The Electricity Company of Ghana wishes to inform our cherished customers and the general public that the current interruptions in internet service provision have resulted in challenges with vending and purchasing of electricity credits.

ECG wishes to assure all customers that we are engaging our service providers and Metering vendors to assist resolve the challenge.

Emmanuel Tornyi Emmanuel Tornyi

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

YEA equips 21,000 youth in brick production and construction

YEA equips 21,000 youth in brick production and construction

Greater Accra Regional Hospital (Ridge Hospital)

Ridge Hospital to be disconnected from national grid in three days if… — ECG warns

Ghana police patrol car

Ghana Police denies arresting Albert Nat Hyde a.k.a BongoIdeas

Chief Justice (CJ) Gertrude Torkornoo

Judicial Service implements court shift system to address case backlog