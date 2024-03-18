Here's why ECG customers are unable to purchase prepaid electricity credit

Damaged undersea fibre optic affect internet service

Breaks in several major undersea cables have led to connectivity issues.

The countries most affected by the damage are Ivory Coast, Liberia, Benin, Ghana, and Burkina Faso.

Additionally, less severe outages are being experienced in Cameroon, Gabon, Namibia, and Niger, with Nigeria and South Africa also experiencing some disruptions.

In Ghana, the National Communications Authority (NCA) issued a press statement explaining that multiple undersea cable disruptions have impacted Mobile and Fixed Data services nationwide.

However, the ECG in a statement said it is actively working with its network operators to remedy these issues as soon as possible.

ECG has apologized to its prepaid customers unable to purchase electricity credit.

It said "The Electricity Company of Ghana wishes to inform our cherished customers and the general public that the current interruptions in internet service provision have resulted in challenges with vending and purchasing of electricity credits.