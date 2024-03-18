The interruption is a result of a damaged undersea fibre optic affecting internet service in Africa.
Here's why ECG customers are unable to purchase prepaid electricity credit
The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) Limited has issued a notice to its metre prepayment customers, explaining that their current inability to purchase electricity is a result of persistent interruptions challenge.
Damaged undersea fibre optic affect internet service
Breaks in several major undersea cables have led to connectivity issues.
The countries most affected by the damage are Ivory Coast, Liberia, Benin, Ghana, and Burkina Faso.
Additionally, less severe outages are being experienced in Cameroon, Gabon, Namibia, and Niger, with Nigeria and South Africa also experiencing some disruptions.
In Ghana, the National Communications Authority (NCA) issued a press statement explaining that multiple undersea cable disruptions have impacted Mobile and Fixed Data services nationwide.
ECG explains
However, the ECG in a statement said it is actively working with its network operators to remedy these issues as soon as possible.
ECG has apologized to its prepaid customers unable to purchase electricity credit.
It said "The Electricity Company of Ghana wishes to inform our cherished customers and the general public that the current interruptions in internet service provision have resulted in challenges with vending and purchasing of electricity credits.
ECG wishes to assure all customers that we are engaging our service providers and Metering vendors to assist resolve the challenge.
