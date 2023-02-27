How do you expect the 3.5m Ghanaians without Ghana Card to vote? – Haruna Iddrisu asks EC

The former Minority Leader argues that over 3.5 million Ghanaians don’t have the Ghana Card yet and this new policy will disenfranchise them.

He questioned whether the EC is going to deny all these 3.5 million people from exercising their right to vote because they do not have a Ghana Card.

“There is the right to vote and be voted for, the NDC will defend that right,” he said.

“We are contesting the use of Ghana Card as the sole reference for purposes of getting registered as a voter,” he said.

He stressed “the right to vote and be voted for is sacred. 3.5 million people don’t have the card, can you tell these 3.5 million persons not to vote?”

The Minority have been raising issues against the proposed CI.

On Thursday, February 23, they rejected officials from the EC and the National Identification (NIA) who were in Parliament to brief the House on the proposed CI.