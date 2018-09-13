How international Diplomats showed up at Kofi Annan's funeral

news

The 7th General Secretary of the United Nations, Kofi Annan will be buried in Accra today after three days of public viewing and mourning.

Due to his widely known humanitarian efforts when he served as the world's top civil servant, a lot of top international diplomats have flown to Accra for his burial service.

The President of Ivory Coast, Allasane Ouattara; President George Weah of Liberia, current UN Secretary-General Ban Ki Moon and many top dignitaries are at the Accra International Conference Center for the burial service.

Here are how some of them showed up at the funeral service.