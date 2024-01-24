I can never insult Otumfuo – Wontumi breaks silence over Asantehene disrespect saga

Speaking on Wontumi Radio, Chairman Wontumi described the allegations against him as false.

“I have a lot of respect for the Asantehene and the Asante Kingdom and will never do anything to run this kingdom down, never. All these allegations are not true; they are pure lies. I cannot do that. Anybody who wishes to lie can do it,” he said.

The Kumasi Traditional Council on January 22 summoned Bernard Antwi Boasiako over the alleged derogatory remarks he made against the Asantehene.

The Council asked the leadership of the NPP to ensure Mr. Boasiko appears before it next week on Monday to answer questions on comments he reportedly made during the vetting of parliamentary aspirants in Manhyia South.

Pulse Ghana

Chairman Wontumi is reported to have made some disgusting comments about the Asantehene.

Nana Kwaku Duah, Chief of Kokoso and the Otumfuo’s Obremponhene, as well as Manhyia South NPP Constituency Chairman Ofori Attah Tom-Tom, are alleged to have lodged the official complaint to the Kumasi Traditional Council.