I can’t say whether we’ll be able to finish ‘Agenda 111’ projects by 2024 – Health Minister

He revealed that there are some challenges facing the project especially in Accra and Kumasi.

“It is too early for me to predict whether we will finish or not. But optimistically, that is what we want to do and we try to push ourselves.

“We still have challenges with even land especially in the big cities like Accra and Kumasi. We are now changing the infrastructural design so that instead spreading across bigger land area we want to go up. So they are doing designs.

“Even in the communities, in the districts, some chiefs are coming and there are litigations in some areas,” the Dormaa Central lawmaker said while taking delivery of some medical supplies from the Italian government on Thursday May 5.

However, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has assured that he will complete the ‘Agenda 111’ project before he leaves office.

Pulse Ghana

Speaking in his 28th address to Ghanaians on measures the government has taken to alleviate the COVID-19 pandemic, the President noted that lack of health facilities in some parts of the country is hindering the fight against the pandemic.

“There are 111 districts in the country with no district hospitals and we have to do something about it. The creation of the new regions also means government has to construct 6 regional hospitals for the 6 new regions and a befitting regional one for the Western Region and see to the construction of 3 new psychiatric hospitals for the coastal, middle and northern belts respectively and rehabilitate the Effia Nkwanta hospital in the Western region”, he said.

“This has led to the formulation and declaration of Agenda 111, the biggest ever investment in the nation’s healthcare sector. Work is currently underway and before the end of my tenure of office on 7th January 2025, all 111 hospitals would have been commissioned,” Akufo-Addo assured.