She has revealed that she conspired with her mother to fake her pregnancy since she was afraid of losing her husband after she had a miscarriage while four-month pregnant.
I conspired with my mother to fake my pregnancy - Takoradi woman confesses
Josephine Panyin Mensah, the 29-year-old woman at the centre of the Takoradi pregnancy and kidnapping saga has narrated her side of the story of why she deceived Ghanaians.
According to her, she also faked her kidnapping to cover up the alleged loss of the baby.
The woman who is currently under investigation said she always covered up her fake belly anytime she was with her husband.
Earlier, she has confessed that she was not pregnant.
She confessed to a team of medical and investigation officers attending to her at the Effia-Nkwanta Regional Hospital in the Western Region and asked forgiveness amidst uncontrollable tears from her husband Michael Simons who appears to be innocent and in a state of shock.
