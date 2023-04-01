ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

I followed the rules, i did nothing unexpected - Alban Bagbin

Reymond Awusei Johnson

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin says he followed the rules to pass the controversial revenue bills despite Nanton MP's unfortunate absence from Parliament, I did nothing unexpected.

Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin
Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin

After the proceedings, the speaker of parliament Alban Bagbin clarified why the legislator was counted as part of the votes.

Recommended articles

”Members who are incapacitated shall upon reporting their incapacity to the Speaker through the Clerk be recorded. We have some of our members that are incapacitated and what I did was to ask the Whips to go and physically see them to assess their incapacitation and whether they are of sound mind.”

“I did not do anything untoward. I only followed the rules.”

lawmaker Mohammed Hardi Tuferu was involved in an accident on Friday while on his way to Parliament to partake in a vote on the financial bills under consideration.

ADVERTISEMENT

After voting on the bills, he was rushed to the hospital for medical attention.

Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson is a news personality with creative writing and experience in covering general worthy news content both locally and foreign front giving spotlight to information pertaining to the every day person.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Mac Palm

Treason felony suspect, Dr. Mac Palm dies

Accident

9 die in fatal accident on Accra-Kumasi highway

Dumsor

ECG timetable: Here are the areas to be affected by 'dumsor'

Soldiers and police clash at Accra Central headquarters

Video: Soldiers and police clash at Accra Central headquarters