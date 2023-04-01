After the proceedings, the speaker of parliament Alban Bagbin clarified why the legislator was counted as part of the votes.
I followed the rules, i did nothing unexpected - Alban Bagbin
The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin says he followed the rules to pass the controversial revenue bills despite Nanton MP's unfortunate absence from Parliament, I did nothing unexpected.
”Members who are incapacitated shall upon reporting their incapacity to the Speaker through the Clerk be recorded. We have some of our members that are incapacitated and what I did was to ask the Whips to go and physically see them to assess their incapacitation and whether they are of sound mind.”
“I did not do anything untoward. I only followed the rules.”
lawmaker Mohammed Hardi Tuferu was involved in an accident on Friday while on his way to Parliament to partake in a vote on the financial bills under consideration.
After voting on the bills, he was rushed to the hospital for medical attention.
