I have an anticipation for Otumfuo to declare Asanteman galamsey-free zone

Professor Adei made these comments during a public lecture marking the 25th anniversary of the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) on September 4, 2024.

Expressing concern over the devastation of numerous water bodies nationwide due to galamsey, Prof. Adei voiced his hope that Otumfuo would eventually eradicate galamsey from the Ashanti Region and establish it as a galamsey-free zone.

"I hope Otumfuo Asantehene in his sterling leadership will not stop at destooling few chiefs for the problem are widespread. I am looking forward to the day he will declare Asanteman a galamsey free-zone," he stated.

Galamsey menace is a reflection of leadership failure - Prof Adei

Prof. Adei also recounted how galamsey has severely impacted a river near his residence in Obuasi, an area under the jurisdiction of the Omanhene of the Adansi traditional council.

Despite the severity of the situation, no significant measures have been taken to address the issue, which he believes reflects a broader leadership failure.

"Currently, I live a few meters from the Jimi River. The Jimi River is the one that supplies water to the whole metropolitan of Obuasi and that river is being totally destroyed and at its head (sic) the galamsey activities is so bad and my house is less than 500 meters from there.

"...And interestingly, the Omanhene of Adansi traditional council lives only about 200 meters from me. I believe that these are some of the things. Galamsey is a reflection of leadership failure in this country," he said.

He urged the president to declare a national emergency to tackle galamsey.

Prof. Adei called for decisive action, including the removal of earth-moving equipment and the provision of training for those involved in galamsey, so they can engage in mining without compromising the country's vital resources.

"...It is time to declare a national emergency so that the president has emergency powers and all earth moving things should be taken up and dealt with and how those young men and women be encouraged and trained, of course they can go back into mining, but at least not at the expense of the lifeline of Ghanaians, he stated.