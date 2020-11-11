He said despite their recent clashes on the Airbus corruption scandal, he has nothing personal against Amidu.

Speaking on Abusua FM in Kumasi, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer said Amidu is a senior member of the NDC, therefore he cannot begrudge him.

“Why would I ever have a personal conflict with Martin Amidu? He was a senior member of our party which I don’t know whether he is still in our party. Also, he was part of those who started the revolution. He worked as Attorney General for a long time. He is from the North and I’m also from the North hence I have no personal problem with him”. Mahama said.

There has been an 'ugly' spat between Mr. Amidu and Mr. Mahama in the last few weeks over the indictment of the NDC flagbearer as 'Government Official 1' in the Airbus scandal.

Martin Amidu in his report to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on his risk assessment on the infamous Agyapa Royalties Deal said he has established that the personality of the elected government official 1 in the famous Airbus scandal is Former President John Dramani Mahama.

John Mahama

According to, Martin Amidu, “the only reason the former President [Mahama] has not been invited for interrogation (in spite of all threats from some of his followers and lawyers) is the fact that he got himself an insurance as the Presidential candidate of the other largest political party in Ghana.”

However, Former President Mahama responding to the Special Prosecutor Mr. Amidu expressed his disapproval saying, “In the Agyapa report, you know that it is going to be damning of this government and so you go and put one paragraph there about Airbus. Nobody asked you about Airbus. If you were man enough, present Agyapa and do a report on Airbus separately and then I will come and answer you on Airbus”.