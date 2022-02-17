RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

I have not met with any group to plan a coup – Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama has categorically denied allegations that he is planning to topple the Akufo-Addo government.

According to the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the 2020 general elections, the allegations should be disregarded by all well-meaning Ghanaians.

In a statement on his behalf by Joyce Mogtari Bawa said: “H.E John Dramani Mahama has not met with any group of people, let alone a terrorist group, to plot to stage a coup d’etat.”

The statement signed by the aide to the former President further disclosed that “This is not the first time Abronye has made such despicable and reprehensible allegations and caused same to be published about President Mahama and many other leading members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).”

Kwame Baffoe, popularly known as Abronye DC, the Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Bono Region alleged that John Mahama is planning a coup.

Following the accusation, the maverick politician was detained by the Accra Regional Police Command on Tuesday evening.

He was subsequently arraigned before court and has been granted bail in the sum of GHC100,000 with two sureties.

