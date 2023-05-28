I meant no slur on Nogokpo and its community - Agyinasare

Responding to criticisms, Mr. Agyinasare said “I have received calls from people very close to me and my attention has been drawn to social media commentary on some portions of comments I made this past Thursday during the Supernatural Empowerment Summit here in the Perez Dome.

“I was speaking on the divine protection we as Christians enjoy from God and was teaching congregants on the need to activate divine protection from demonic attacks. This is a cardinal principle of our faith as Charismatic Christians.

“To drive home my point, I referred to several instances where I have encountered manifestations of demonic powers in my crusades which have taken me to over 92 countries of the world. I gave an example of people who were seeking to levitate during a crusade in India. I gave an example of an attack I suffered as a very young Pastor who had gone to preach at a bus stop around Korle Bu.

“About Nogokpo, I wish to clarify that I never intended to refer to the town but an incident that happened after a crusade at Aflao. I had no intention to cast a slur upon the people of Nogokpo Town and the Volta Region as a whole.

“I have had a very cordial relationship with the people of the Volta Region. My wife of 38 years is a Ewe from Keta. And two of my sons bear Ewe names. All of the examples I gave were not intended to denigrate any of the towns and their people but to elucidate the principle of divine protection to congregants.

“Any misrepresentation or misinformation that has characterized the subsequent commentary and reportage is regretted.