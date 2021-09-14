RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Bagbin consoles with Bawumia on the death of his mother

Kojo Emmanuel

The Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin has consoled, Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia on the death of his mother Hajia Mariama Bawumia.

Hajia Mariama Bawumia and her son

In a statement to commiserate with Dr. Bawumia and his family, Bagbin encouraged them to stay strong.

He said parliament was readily available to offer its support to ease the burden of the loss.

Madam Mariama passed away peacefully in Accra on, Monday, 13 September 2021.

Burial is scheduled for today, Tuesday, September 14, 2021, in Walewale.

She was 82.

Hajia Mariama passed died on Monday, September 13, 2021, after a long illness.

