In a statement to commiserate with Dr. Bawumia and his family, Bagbin encouraged them to stay strong.
Bagbin consoles with Bawumia on the death of his mother
The Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin has consoled, Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia on the death of his mother Hajia Mariama Bawumia.
He said parliament was readily available to offer its support to ease the burden of the loss.
Madam Mariama passed away peacefully in Accra on, Monday, 13 September 2021.
Burial is scheduled for today, Tuesday, September 14, 2021, in Walewale.
She was 82.
