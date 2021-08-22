I was a coach at Nsawam Prisons – Former MP Abuga Pele shares his incarceration story

Sharing his experience at the Nsawam Maximum Security Prison, he said he served as a headmaster of a school in the prison as well as a football coach.

“If I have not said anything concerning my incarceration or what led to it or what the outcome has being, it is because the truth as I have said often will surely come out one day.

“Finally I want to add that I was not incarcerated, I was not put in prison , you are only put in prison if your mind accept or allows it. I was taken there to learn, the . People in prisons are my younger brothers, my sisters and my fathers, some of them needed help maybe God sent me there to help them . I became the headmaster of the school that produced graduates.”

“I was a coach for the young football team.”

Mr. Pele was said to have acted in a manner that resulted in the loss of GH¢4.1 million by government after businessman Phillip Akpeena Assibit had made false claims that he had secured a $65-million World Bank funding for the creation of one million jobs for the youth.

Abuga Pele was found guilty on two counts of abetment of fraud and five counts of willfully causing financial loss to the state.