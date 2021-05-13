I won’t hesitate to sanction any chief engaged in galamsey - Otumfuo

The overlord of the Asante Kingdom said he will not condone activities that is destroying water bodies in the country.
The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has served notice that any sub-chief under his authority will Ben sanctioned if caught engaging in illegal small scale mining.
Speaking at a Regional Consultative Dialogue on Small Scale Mining, Wednesday, the Asantehene noted that critical steps must be taken to rid the country of the phenomenon irrespective of the personalities involved.
“On my part, I have already warned my Chiefs and elders against participation in such illegalities and I will not hesitate to strongly sanction any such infraction. Already I have had reports on some things happening at Amanse, the Fomena area and I will be investigating that to see what is happening,” he said.
Otumfuo said the government requires a carefully thought-through multi-stakeholder approach if it is will stand a chance in its fight against illegal mining activities.
The Asantehene suggested that a special fund be set up to address investment and exploration activities along the gold belts of the country to check encroachment by illegal miners and better define mineral resorts and identify new sites for mining.
The Minerals Commission in conjunction with the Geological Survey Authority should identify and ring-fence land banks within the mining districts of the country exclusively for small-scale mining purposes. This should hopefully reduce the current competition between large-scale and small-scale miners for mineralise real estate.
“The capacity of the Minerals Commission and the Environmental Protection Agency should be urgently enhanced and adequate resources provided to enable them effectively regularise and regulate activities of small scale miners to ensure compliance with regulatory requirements as well as responsible mining practices,” he added.
