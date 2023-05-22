ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Ibrahim Mahama wins Ghana's Mining and Engineering CEO of the Year

Emmanuel Tornyi

The Chief Executive Officer of Engineers & Planners Ghana Limited, Ibrahim Mahama has been conferred Ghana's Mining and Engineering CEO of the Year at the 7th Ghana CEO Summit 2023.

Ibrahim and John Mahama
Ibrahim and John Mahama

The special ceremony brought together all distinguished captains of industry across Ghana.

Recommended articles

The special ceremony happened on Monday, May 22, 2023, at Kempinski Gold Coast Hotel.

Ibrahim Mahama was awarded and specially recognized for inspiring business and economic transformation, and contribution to the growth and development of mining and engineering sector, and private sector businesses in Ghana and Africa.

Ibrahim Mahama with John Mahama
Ibrahim Mahama with John Mahama Pulse Ghana
ADVERTISEMENT

Other distinguished CEOs across all private and public sector companies were awarded for their contributions towards business development in Ghana.

The awards were presented to both the private and public winners by John Dramani Mahama who was the special guest of honor for the special event.

Emmanuel Tornyi Emmanuel Tornyi
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Ghana Police Service

Promotion in Police Service not automatic after higher studies - C.I 76 reveals

Accident sur la VDN

E/R: Vehicle plunges into river, killing three

The three men, Ezekiel Mensah Otoo, Nicholas Gyekye, and Derrick Obeng are wanted for their involvement in various fraudulent activities

EOCO releases list of three wanted persons for their involvement in various fraudulent activities

Anas Aremeyaw Anas and Kwesi Nyantakyi

I won't testify against Nyantakyi because I'm not prepared to show him my face - Anas