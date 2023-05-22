The special ceremony brought together all distinguished captains of industry across Ghana.
Ibrahim Mahama wins Ghana's Mining and Engineering CEO of the Year
The Chief Executive Officer of Engineers & Planners Ghana Limited, Ibrahim Mahama has been conferred Ghana's Mining and Engineering CEO of the Year at the 7th Ghana CEO Summit 2023.
The special ceremony happened on Monday, May 22, 2023, at Kempinski Gold Coast Hotel.
Ibrahim Mahama was awarded and specially recognized for inspiring business and economic transformation, and contribution to the growth and development of mining and engineering sector, and private sector businesses in Ghana and Africa.
Other distinguished CEOs across all private and public sector companies were awarded for their contributions towards business development in Ghana.
The awards were presented to both the private and public winners by John Dramani Mahama who was the special guest of honor for the special event.
