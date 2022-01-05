RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

ICC appoints Justice Dominic Dennis Adjei as advisor

The International Criminal Court (ICC) has appointed Ghanaian judge, Justice Dominic Dennis Adjei unto its Advisory Committee.

Justice Dennis Adjei
Justice Dennis Adjei

He was elected by consensus and will serve a three-year renewable term with four others from Italy, Serbia, Finland and France.

The election of the five to the Advisory Committee on Nomination of Judges to the Hague headquartered ICC occurred at the State Parties 7th plenary meeting of the 20th session.

Justice Dennis Adjei becomes the first Ghanaian judge to be a member of the sensitive body of the ICC with the mandate to recruit judges for the international court.

Justice Adjei
Justice Adjei Pulse Ghana

The Court of Appeal judge has double Master of Laws Degrees with one in Criminology and Criminal Justice from the University of London in the United Kingdom and has been Director of the Judicial Training Institute (JTI), which provides continuing legal education for Judges in Ghana.

The Advisory Committee is the body responsible for nominating judges of the ICC.

