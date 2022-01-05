ICC appoints Justice Dominic Dennis Adjei as advisor

The election of the five to the Advisory Committee on Nomination of Judges to the Hague headquartered ICC occurred at the State Parties 7th plenary meeting of the 20th session.

Justice Dennis Adjei becomes the first Ghanaian judge to be a member of the sensitive body of the ICC with the mandate to recruit judges for the international court.

Pulse Ghana

The Court of Appeal judge has double Master of Laws Degrees with one in Criminology and Criminal Justice from the University of London in the United Kingdom and has been Director of the Judicial Training Institute (JTI), which provides continuing legal education for Judges in Ghana.