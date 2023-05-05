IGP assures assaulted journo justice after reporting to police

The victim, who’s a radio show host with Dagbon Radio was attacked while hosting a live show on May 3, by the region’s Former Deputy Communication Officer for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Hardi Pagazaa, who stormed the station and started an altercation.

Earlier, the panel had been discussing issues about the Ghana National Fire Service in the region.

“What have I done to you?” the NDC member is heard saying after he barged in with another man who also shouted, “Stop mentioning his name if you don’t want to die.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The culprit, Hardi Pagazaa held the broadcaster by the neck in an attempt to drag him out of the studio resulting in a scuffle.

The incident has been roundly condemned by the Ghana Journalist Association (GJA) and many civil society organizations, as well as the National Democratic Congress (NDC).