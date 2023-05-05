Sources say, the police are on the heels of the suspects who have since been on the run following the incident.
IGP assures assaulted journo justice after reporting to police
The Inspector-General of Police, George Akuffo-Dampare has assured the journalist attacked at Tamale in the Northern Region, Sadiq Abubakari Gariba that the culprits will be arrested very soon.
The victim, who’s a radio show host with Dagbon Radio was attacked while hosting a live show on May 3, by the region’s Former Deputy Communication Officer for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Hardi Pagazaa, who stormed the station and started an altercation.
Earlier, the panel had been discussing issues about the Ghana National Fire Service in the region.
“What have I done to you?” the NDC member is heard saying after he barged in with another man who also shouted, “Stop mentioning his name if you don’t want to die.”
The culprit, Hardi Pagazaa held the broadcaster by the neck in an attempt to drag him out of the studio resulting in a scuffle.
The incident has been roundly condemned by the Ghana Journalist Association (GJA) and many civil society organizations, as well as the National Democratic Congress (NDC).
But the IGP in a telephone conversation with the victim to sympathize with him gave him the firm assurance that the police will arrest the suspects and bring them to face justice.
