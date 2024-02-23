IGP Dampare is one of the best things God's given Ghana - Ahmadiyya Muslim Mission head

Pulse Ghana

Speaking at the 91st Annual Convention of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Mission Ghana, which was attended by members of the Police Management Board on Wednesday, Alhaji Maulvi Mohammed Bin Salih called on Ghanaians to support and protect the IGP from individuals who will be seeking to derail him and his contributions to the nation.

Pulse Ghana

ADVERTISEMENT

“One of the best things Allah has done for us in this country is to give us Dr Dampare as IGP at this particular point in time. He is one person who has done everything to raise the image of the Police Service in Ghana.

“Dampare is one person Ghana needs at this time and we owe him our support so he can continue to succeed and do all thingshe has started. Our current IGP has been exceptional, and everyone is seeing the dividend of good leadership. I pray for Allah’s blessings on him and his team leading the police service,” he said.