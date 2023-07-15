He believes that his appointment is one of the very best made by President Akufo-Addo in his administration.
IGP Dampare one of your “excellent appointments” – IMANI boss to Akufo-Addo
IMANI boss, Franklin Cudjoe, has eulogized Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, the Inspector General of Police, describing him as “excellent”
In a post on Facebook, Mr. Cudjoe urged the President to ignore those plotting to remove the police chief over his professionalism.
“Mr. President, ignore those treasonable elements planning to oust the Inspector General of Police (IGP). Much as we at IMANI would have wished the power to appoint the IGP should be taken away from your office and vested in a police electoral college, we say without equivocation that the current IGP is one of the very few excellent appointments you have made in seven years,”
” Remove the IGP, and you would have lent credence to the ignoble and infamous sagas of your penchant for throwing good men and women to political hounds on a whim. May this not be part of your enduring legacy”.
