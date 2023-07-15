ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

IGP Dampare one of your “excellent appointments” – IMANI boss to Akufo-Addo

Reymond Awusei Johnson

IMANI boss, Franklin Cudjoe, has eulogized Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, the Inspector General of Police, describing him as “excellent”

IGP Dr George Akuffo Dampare
IGP Dr George Akuffo Dampare

He believes that his appointment is one of the very best made by President Akufo-Addo in his administration.

Recommended articles

In a post on Facebook, Mr. Cudjoe urged the President to ignore those plotting to remove the police chief over his professionalism.

“Mr. President, ignore those treasonable elements planning to oust the Inspector General of Police (IGP). Much as we at IMANI would have wished the power to appoint the IGP should be taken away from your office and vested in a police electoral college, we say without equivocation that the current IGP is one of the very few excellent appointments you have made in seven years,”

” Remove the IGP, and you would have lent credence to the ignoble and infamous sagas of your penchant for throwing good men and women to political hounds on a whim. May this not be part of your enduring legacy”.

ADVERTISEMENT
Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson is a news personality with creative writing and experience in covering general worthy news content both locally and foreign front giving spotlight to information pertaining to the every day person.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

kwame-nkrumah-memorial-park

Remodeled Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park to be closed down temporarily

Wee

Parliament passes NACOC bill granting licenses for 'wee' cultivation in Ghana

Nigerians to pay more for electricity [Unsplash]

Electricity rates in Nigeria could go higher, here's why

Tanker

Driver of overturned fuel tanker truck confirmed dead